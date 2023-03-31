Florida House passes bill extending ban on sexual orientation and gender identity instruction to 8th grade

People march in Tallahassee, Florida, on March 31 to protest legislation that would expand the prohibition on certain classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity.

 Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat/USA Today Network

The Florida House voted Friday to extend a prohibition on teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity to eighth grade, reviving a debate from last year that sparked widespread condemnation from Democrats and copycat legislation in Republican statehouses around the country.

The bill, which passed 77-35 in the Republican-controlled House, would go further than current Florida law to restrict the rights of transgender individuals in the state and limit what schools can discuss and teach about sex.

