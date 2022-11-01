In the final week before Election Day, the two most recent US presidents will hold rallies in Florida, where a seismic political shift currently underway may alter the national political map in the years to come.

President Joe Biden lands Tuesday in South Florida to campaign for Democrats here. Donald Trump will host his own event for Republican Sen. Marco Rubio on Sunday in Miami.

