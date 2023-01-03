When Ron DeSantis takes the oath of office on the steps of the Historic Capitol at noon on Tuesday, far more will be looming than his second term as Florida governor. His speech, along with his agenda, will be seen through the prism of a potential 2024 GOP presidential bid.

The strength of DeSantis' reelection victory in November -- the widest margin a Florida governor's race has seen in four decades -- has made him a beacon for Republicans in a year filled with missed opportunities and disappointments. And at 44, he remains one of the party's youngest prospective White House hopefuls, with his national ambitions on full display during two days of inauguration festivities in Tallahassee that are playing out under the slogan, "The Free State of Florida."

