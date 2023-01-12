The preliminary stage of the trial of five Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy related to the 2021 US Capitol attack has been a chaotic wind-up that included contentious fights during jury selection, debates over evidence and defense lawyers threatening to withdraw from the case.

But while opening arguments are expected Thursday, the bickering in the courtroom is likely to continue.

