Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, the first sitting US senator to give birth while in office, offered a heartfelt Mother's Day message on Sunday, celebrating moms nationwide for "growing the next generation for our nation."

"Hang in there, sister. We're in this together, and nobody has perfect work-life balance, everybody struggles, and so do the best that you can," the Democrat told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

CNN's Andrew Millman contributed to this report.

