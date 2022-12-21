The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection released more than 30 witness interview transcripts Wednesday from key figures who aided former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the likes of conservative attorney John Eastman and one-time national security adviser Michael Flynn.

While the transcripts largely confirm that most of these individuals invoked their Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination during their interviews with the committee, a review of their complete testimony sheds some new light on the panel's closed-door depositions.

CNN's Marshall Cohen, Hannah Rabinowitz, Devan Cole, Holmes Lybrand and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

