US financial institutions reported more than $1 billion in potential ransomware-related payments in 2021 — more than double the amount from the previous year and the most ever reported, according to Treasury Department data shared exclusively with CNN.

The five hacking tools that accounted for the most payments during that period are all connected to Russian hackers, according to the report from Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

