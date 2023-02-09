Former national security adviser Robert O'Brien has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith in both his investigation into classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and the probe related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a source familiar with the matter.

O'Brien has been asserting executive privilege in declining to provide some of the information that prosecutors are seeking from him, the source said.

