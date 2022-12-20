With humanitarian and food crises growing more dire around the world, the Biden administration plans to roll out new steps on Tuesday to make it easier for humanitarian assistance to continue flowing without concerns about US sanctions, according to senior Treasury officials.

The new moves -- designed to allow humanitarian support to quickly get to hot spots around the globe, such as Afghanistan and Somalia, while US sanctions remain in place -- come after years of frustration within the NGO community about the complicated bureaucratic process that prevented them from efficiently helping those in need. Now, there will be standard authorization for humanitarian support, instead of making each authorization unique.

