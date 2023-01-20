New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez' office is taking the lead in probing the campaign finances of Solomon Peña, who police say was behind a spate of shootings at Democratic officials' homes.

The move comes after Albuquerque police said they were investigating whether Peña's campaign was funded in part by cash from narcotics sales that were laundered into campaign contributions.

CNN's Ray Sanchez, Kyung Lah, Andi Babineau and Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

