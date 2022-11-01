First on CNN: Members of Pelosi family to hear 911 call and see bodycam footage

Members of the Pelosi family are expected to be able to hear audio from the 911 call Paul Pelosi placed to police and see body camera footage of officers who responded to his house the night he was attacked. Pelosi is seen here on March 17 on Capitol Hill.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

Members of the Pelosi family are expected to be able to hear audio from the 911 call Paul Pelosi placed to police and see body camera footage of officers who responded to his house the night he was attacked, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Pelosi placed a 911 call during last Friday's attack after convincing the assailant to let him go to the bathroom, where his phone was charging, and he spoke cryptically to police. The body cam footage is expected to show what police saw when Paul Pelosi opened the door and his assailant attacked him with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

CNN's Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

