First on CNN: Kamala Harris to make first trip to Iowa since becoming vice president

On March 16, Vice President Kamala Harris, seen here in California on January 25, will make her first trip to Iowa since taking office for an abortion rights event, a White House official told CNN.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will make her first trip to Iowa since taking office for an abortion rights event, a White House official told CNN.

Harris will travel to Des Moines to convene a roundtable with local leaders about the fight to protect reproductive rights.

