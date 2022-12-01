GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.

The letters, obtained exclusively by CNN, are being sent to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Director of the CIA John Brennan, the Executive Assistant Director of the FBI's Human Resource Branch, Jennifer Moore, and the former executive director for the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz.

