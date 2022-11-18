The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he's not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter.

"There's no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden," GOP Rep. Jim Comer told CNN in a sit-down interview.

CNN's Jeremy Herb contributed to this report.

