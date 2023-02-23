The House select committee on China will feature four high-profile witnesses during its first hearing Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, including former President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, and top China expert and former deputy national security adviser, Matthew Pottinger, sources familiar with the hearing told CNN.

This is the first primetime hearing that any GOP-led committee has held since Republicans took over the House majority in January. The panel's top Republican, Chairman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, is hoping to make a splash with his witness list, which is aimed at proving his panel's commitment to leading a serious, bipartisan investigation that could result in substantial legislative action, the sources said.

