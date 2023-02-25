Federal teams are going door-to-door to check in with residents of East Palestine, Ohio, and conducting health surveys as part of the federal government's response to the toxic train derailment that has fueled anxiety about the safety of the air and water in the town, according to a White House official.

The teams are providing informational flyers with federal and local resources and completing the surveys after President Joe Biden directed the move, according to the official.

