President Joe Biden's former executive assistant said she wasn't aware that any classified documents were among the papers she packed for the then-vice president as he was leaving office, according to excerpts from her transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee provided to CNN.

The assistant, Kathy Chung, also said she did not notice any classified documents when she unpacked boxes at the Biden's private office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, saying she didn't sort through or closely examine the contents that included family photos, policy papers and challenge coins.

