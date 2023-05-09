Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking steps to once again send migrants to Democratic-led cities as an affront to the Biden administration's immigration policies, joining other Republican governors who have bussed people north.

Florida has selected multiple companies to execute the next phase of DeSantis' migrant relocation program, according to a source familiar with the process, setting in motion plans to transport migrants to other cities just as he did last year.

