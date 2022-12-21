The Commerce Department is launching a nearly $100 million grant program to help tens of thousands of female and minority entrepreneurs jump-start and scale their businesses, targeting structural barriers those groups face.

The Capital Readiness Program will provide $93.5 million in grants to business incubators and accelerators to connect underserved entrepreneurs to a pipeline of resources, training and capital to develop their businesses. The program, an initiative of the Commerce Department's Minority Business Development Agency, represents the single largest investment in the agency's history.

