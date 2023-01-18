First on CNN: Biden releases first slate of 2023 judicial nominees

President Joe Biden departs the White House on January 13 in Washington, DC.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/FILE

President Joe Biden plans to nominate four people to federal judge positions on Wednesday, including a red state district court nominee who has the required support of their state's Republican senators -- essential endorsements that previously proved to be a challenge for the Democratic administration.

CNN has learned that the president's first slate of judicial nominees this year includes Michael Delaney to the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals, Amanda Brailsford to the US District Court for the District of Idaho, as well as Jeffrey Cummings and LaShonda Hunt for the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

CNN's Joan Biskupic contributed to this report.

