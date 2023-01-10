The Biden administration will roll out additional measures during Tuesday's North American Leaders' Summit in a desperate bid to keep migrants from journeying to the US southern border.

The latest slate of efforts come at a time of unprecedented movement in the Western Hemisphere and are designed to curb border crossings while making programs to legally migrate to the United States, Mexico and Canada more accessible, according to a senior administration official.

