The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday requested from the State Department a vast number of documents related to the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, marking the official launch of the newly Republican-led panel's investigation into the chaotic exit.

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, gave the department a deadline of January 26 to respond. He threatened the power of subpoena if the department does not comply.

