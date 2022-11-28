First lady Jill Biden has chosen "We the People" as the theme for the seasonal White House holiday decorations, according to a release from the East Wing.

"As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values -- a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity -- endure season after season," President Joe Biden and Jill Biden wrote in a welcome letter in the White House holiday guide.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.