Members of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection are in active discussions about what to include in the panel's final report but expect it will focus on issues beyond how former President Donald Trump's efforts to prevent the peaceful transfer of power fueled the violence that day.

The report, which is slated for release by the end of the year, will effectively serve as the committee's closing statement but with less than two months left before the panel expires, members are still deliberating over what it will contain and how those findings will be presented.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.