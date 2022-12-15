Shortly before announcing her campaign against Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, Harmeet Dhillon, a well-connected conservative attorney, phoned an important ally to solicit his thoughts.

In a brief conversation with Donald Trump -- whom she has served as an on-again, off-again legal adviser -- Dhillon said she planned to challenge McDaniel and wanted to know what the former president made of the 2022 midterm results. She didn't ask for Trump's endorsement, nor did he offer one, according to three people familiar with the previously unreported conversation. But she took the former president's passivity as a green light to proceed. Within days, she announced her campaign in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, bemoaning the GOP's recent streak of disappointing election outcomes and the national party's current leaders.

