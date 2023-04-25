E. Jean Carroll and two other women will testify in the battery and defamation trial against former President Donald Trump to show Trump's pattern of alleged violent behavior, Carroll's attorney told jurors during opening statements on Tuesday.

"Three women, one clear pattern," Shawn Crowley said. "Pounce, kiss, grab, grope, don't wait. When you're a star you can do anything you want. And when they speak up about what happened, attack, humiliate them, call them liars. Call them too ugly to assault."

