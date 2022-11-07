Fetterman sues to have mail-in ballots counted even if not signed with valid date

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is seen here at a rally in November 2022, in Philadelphia. Fetterman's campaign has gone to a federal court to try to have Pennsylvania voters' mail-in ballots counted if they weren't signed with a valid date.

 Matt Rourke/AP

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman's campaign has gone to a federal court to try to have Pennsylvania voters' mail-in ballots counted if they weren't signed with a valid date.

The question of whether mailed ballots with incorrect or missing dates can be counted is one of the hottest voting disputes in the pivotal state leading up to Election Day, and a divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ordered counties to refrain from counting mailed ballots with missing or invalid dates on their outer envelopes.

