Sen. John Fetterman has returned to the Senate after receiving treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The Pennsylvania Democrat began inpatient treatment in February and was discharged at the end of March.

"It's great to be back," he told reporters as he arrived at the Capitol Monday afternoon. He did not answer questions.

