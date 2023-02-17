Federal investigators searched former Vice President Mike Pence's Washington, DC, office on Friday for classified information and did not turn up any new classified documents, a Pence spokesman said.

The search followed an FBI search of Pence's Indiana home last week after a lawyer for the former vice president discovered classified documents there last month.

