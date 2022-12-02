After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.

The Commerce Department investigation, which launched in March, looked at eight companies that manufacture solar panels and parts in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The department said Friday that four of them -- BYD Hong Kong, Canadian Solar, Trina and Vina Solar -- should be subject to additional US tariffs.

