A federal watchdog is accusing the Architect of the Capitol, who was appointed to by former President Donald Trump, of ethics violations over an offer to provide tours to "patriots" weeks before the November 2020 election.

The inspector general with oversight over J. Brett Blanton, the Architect of the Capitol, found that one of his immediate family members offered private tours of the US Capitol in September 2020 while the building was closed due to Covid-19, according to a newly released report.

