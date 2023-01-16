Big headaches for student loan borrowers could be on the horizon.

Their monthly payments could restart as early as this summer after a three-year pause. And the federal office that oversees the student loan system is operating under the same budget as last year -- which could complicate any efforts to make sure the repayment process goes smoothly, as well as the office's plans to overhaul the system.

