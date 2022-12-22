States would once again be able to terminate residents' Medicaid coverage if the federal spending bill working its way through Congress becomes law.

The legislation would phase out the requirement that prevents states from disenrolling Medicaid recipients as long as the national public health emergency is in effect in exchange for an enhanced federal match. This continuous coverage measure was enacted as part of a Covid-19 relief package passed in March 2020 and has led to a record 90 million enrollees in Medicaid, many of whom may no longer meet the income requirements to qualify.

