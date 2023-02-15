The Federal Election Commission is warning embattled Rep. George Santos that he needs to name a campaign treasurer if he plans to continue raising and spending money.

The commission "has received no information regarding a new treasurer" since the New York Republican's longtime treasurer Nancy Marks informed the agency of her resignation last month, the FEC wrote to Santos in a letter posted publicly Wednesday.

