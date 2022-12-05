A federal judge has thrown out bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, saying the prosecutors did not allege a sufficient quid pro quo.

Benjamin, a Democrat, has had three of the five charges against him dismissed, a court filing and docket shows. Benjamin was initially charged with bribery, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to commit those two crimes. He was also charged with falsification of records relating to contributions to his Senate campaign and falsification of records relating to an executive appointment questionnaire, according to a Monday court filing.

