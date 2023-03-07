Missouri cannot enforce a controversial state law it says looks to protect gun rights, a federal judge in the state ruled Tuesday, saying the measure ran afoul of the US Constitution.

The US Justice Department argued in a lawsuit it brought against Missouri last year that the "Second Amendment Preservation Act," which blocks state and local law officials from enforcing federal gun laws, "impairs law enforcement efforts in Missouri" and interferes with the Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which states that federal laws take precedence over state laws.

CNN's Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

