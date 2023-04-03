wire Federal judge rules Willow Project construction can move forward as environmental groups' lawsuits proceed By Ella Nilsen, CNN Apr 3, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A federal judge in Alaska has declined to block progress on the controversial Willow oil drilling project while lawsuits against the project proceed.This story is breaking news and it will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Social Services Grants available for water fountains, bottle-filling stations Local News Savannah library parking lot set for improvements Public Safety Man ejected from motorcycle in Sunday crash Education St. Joseph librarian named 2023 School Librarian of the Year finalist More Local News → 0:48 Cool & Cloudy Monday Updated 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:49 Tn Exchange Duke 1:55 Tn Exchange Advocates hoping Fetterman's openness about clinical depression helps others in the same fight 7:10 Tn Exchange An undercover recording in the "ComEd Four" trial from a March 5, 2019, with Michael McClain, Fidel Marquez and Joe Dominguez
