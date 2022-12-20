A federal judge has struck down part of a California gun law that was inspired by the novel legal mechanisms pioneered in a Texas 2021 law that allowed private citizens to sue abortion providers.

The ruling was praised not only by the gun rights activists who challenged the law, but by its chief defender, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said the decision vindicated his and others' arguments that the Texas abortion law was constitutionally flawed.

