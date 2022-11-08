A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from star Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman, who had accused Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and former Trump White House staffers of smearing him so that he lost his federal job.

Vindman alleged in his lawsuit earlier this year that Giuliani, Trump Jr., then-White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, and Julia Hahn, a White House communications staffer, conspired against him to cause him harm after Trump's first impeachment proceeding.

