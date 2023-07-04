(CNN) — A federal judge on Monday blocked a Florida election law that would have set limits on voter registration in the state.

Chief US District Judge for the Northern District of Florida Mark E. Walker said while it’s correct for the state to “seek integrity” in its electoral system, “Florida’s solutions for preserving election integrity are too far removed from the problems it has put forward as justifications” and violate the US constitution.

