The Federal Election Commission has flagged issues with contributions made to embattled Rep.-elect George Santos' campaign, according to a letter addressed to the New York Republican's fundraising committee this week.

The commission has requested clarification and more information on certain donors and about apparent excessive contributions to Santos' winning 2022 campaign for his Long Island seat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.