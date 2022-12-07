Donald Trump's legal team will be back in court Wednesday morning to try to convince an federal appeals court that the former president should be immune from liability in three separate lawsuits stemming from the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

A federal judge in Washington, DC, ruled in February that the lawsuits can move forward, denying Trump's claim that his conduct was shielded by the privileges of the presidency, and now Trump's attorneys are appealing that decision.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

