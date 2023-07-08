(CNN) — Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors will now take effect after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction against the law.

The appeals court granted a stay of a lower court injunction, which had been blocking enforcement of the state’s ban. The ban prohibits health care providers from performing gender-affirming surgeries and administering hormones or puberty blockers to transgender minors, pending the duration of the appeal.

