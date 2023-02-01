Federal law enforcement officials are investigating a US Navy veteran's allegation that Rep. George Santos raised money for a lifesaving surgery for his dying dog only to take off with the money.

Rich Osthoff, the veteran, told CNN he spoke to a pair of FBI agents on Wednesday about the incident on behalf of the US Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York, which is investigating Santos' finances. Osthoff said he cooperated with the agents' requests, including handing over his text message exchanges with Santos.

CNN's Celina Tebor and Kara Scannell contributed to this report.

