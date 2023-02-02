The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence's house in Indiana and office in Washington for additional classified materials soon, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Pence's representatives have been in talks with the Justice Department over the searches and have expressed that they want to completely cooperate.

