The FBI has arrested the alleged founder of a popular cybercriminal forum that touted data stolen in a hack affecting members of Congress and thousands of other people and taken the website down, the Justice Department said Friday.

The website -- known as BreachForums -- trafficked in the stolen data of millions of Americans until the FBI recently took it offline, the department said in a news release.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Annie Grayer contributed to this story.

