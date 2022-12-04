An FBI special agent who shot and wounded a fellow passenger aboard a Washington, DC-area Metro train in December 2020 was found not guilty of attempted murder and other related charges by a Maryland jury on Friday, according to the state's attorney for Montgomery County.

"This was a case that should never have been prosecuted," Robert Bonsib, an attorney for FBI supervisory special agent Eduardo Valdivia, told CNN on Sunday. "The jury saw it as we have said it from the beginning. This was a 100% case of self-defense."

CNN's Whitney Wild contributed to this report.

