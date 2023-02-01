wire FBI searching Biden's home in Rehoboth By Kevin Liptak, MJ Lee and Jeremy Diamond, CNN Feb 1, 2023 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The FBI is conducting a search of President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday as a special counsel investigation into his handling of classified material begins in earnest.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Courts Murder case moves forward against St. Joseph man +3 Social Services Habitat for Humanity property will provide homes for seven families Social Services Porn use among children brings need for discussion Local News Mosaic to open inpatient rehab unit More Local News → 0:39 Above freezing by this afternoon 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 2:58 National Video Dr. Pasquale Tolomeo shares his experience with the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship Program in this short video. 0:16 National Video Vita Coco and Captain Morgan have joined forces to deliver the most tropical tasting cocktail of the year – Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan. 0:41 National Video The new Carhartt X-1 Smart Heated Vest employs the latest in personalized thermo-regulation to maintain your ideal temperature.
