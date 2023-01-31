The FBI searched President Joe Biden's former think tank office in Washington in November after his team notified the National Archives that they found classified documents there, according to a Justice Department official and another source familiar with the matter.

The Justice official told CNN that a warrant wasn't used to conduct the search, which was done with the consent of Biden's legal team.

