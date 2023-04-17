Officials from the FBI and Navy are investigating the role a pro-Russia social media account had in spreading photos of classified US documents online -- and have contacted a former Navy noncommissioned officer who was affiliated with the account, multiple people familiar with the matter told CNN.

The investigation arose after a Telegram account called Donbass Devushka, which has more than 70,000 subscribers and describes itself as "Russian-style information warfare," on April 5 reposted photos on Telegram of apparently classified US intelligence related to Russia's war in Ukraine.

CNN's Evan Perez and Haley Britzky contributed to this report.

